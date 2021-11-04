DeCamp III, William H.

PALMYRA: Age 86, died peacefully at home on October 27, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia Years DeCamp; sisters, Connie DeCamp Clark Gilbert of FL, Christine Decamp of MA, and brother, Jim (Doreen) of Geneseo; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Dwyer and William H. DeCamp Jr.; twin sister, Margaret Kennedy (Clayton), and sister Julie DeCamp.

Bill was a 1953 graduate of Geneseo Central School where, along with his strong scholarship, he set the single game scoring record in basketball. He attended Williams College, where he captained the freshman basketball team, graduated from SUNY Geneseo, and received his Master’s degree from Michigan State University. In 1968 he was one of the first administrators at Finger Lakes Community College, where he was the Director of Counseling and Chairman of the Faculty Association. His intelligence, wit, and humor will be fondly remembered by the legions of students and friends he advised and counseled over his many years.

In retirement, Bill enjoyed designing and creating several themed gardens (Japanese, English maze, Zen, herb and perennial gardens, etc.) which he loved sharing with family and friends.

There will be no services or funeral per his wishes, and his body has been donated to the U of R Medical Center also at his request.

A memorial page for you to contribute memories and pictures is at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/tvehPLiR, and you may also leave messages at https://www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Donations in Bill’s name may be made to your local humane society.