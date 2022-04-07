DeCann, Jacqueline “Jackie”

OVERLAND PARK, KS/

FORMERLY NEWARK, NY:

Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Jackie was born in Morehead City, NC on June 21, 1944, to Clarence and Crystal Matthews and then, as a child, moved with her family to Newark NY.

Jackie met the love of her life, Myron “Mike” DeCann in high school and they were married December 11, 1965. In 1972, after many struggles to have children, they were blessed with a son, Michael David DeCann, the center and the joy of their life. Myron’s work aspirations moved them away from upstate New York to Shawnee, KS in 1974, where they made a loving home to raise Michael. The distance did not come between Jackie and her family. She remained very close, traveling back to New York a few times each year to spend time with them. She also enjoyed hosting her mom and brother’s family in Kansas City, planning fun excursions around town, and making each trip special and memorable.

Jackie carried many titles throughout her life: daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, bride, wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, friend, and co-worker. She was a natural nurturer and she love taking care of her family. Myron and Jackie built a strong marriage and made a beautiful life together. Myron adored his Bride, as he would lovingly refer to her, knowing he had it good, never taking her for granted and appreciating her as an amazing wife and mother. The family enjoyed traveling each weekend as a getaway from the city to the Lake of the Ozarks, where they enjoyed entertaining, swimming, fishing and boating. Jackie created a welcoming lake home for Michael and his friends, referred to as the “lake family”, to spend time together, offering plenty of entertainment, good treats, and space for all of them to be together. Jackie was proud to be considered a second mom and felt blessed having them in her life.

Jackie excelled in her role as a medical office receptionist at Pediatric Associates. She loved seeing and getting to know the families during office visits over the years. She was a friendly face, with a smile, and a laugh for all who entered. She truly enjoyed her job and showed off her creativity by decorating for every holiday, planning office celebrations, including anniversaries, birthdays, and any other reason to celebrate her work family. Jackie treasured the lifelong friends she made before she retired after 33 years in the office.

Jackie’s favorite job was being “Grandma Jackie”. In 1999, Jackie and Myron built their retirement home in Overland Park, KS to be near Mike, Kim, and the grandsons. Family was Jackie’s world, spending all her time watching soccer, baseball, soapbox derby, or attending scouting events. She was quick to sign up for school events, field trips, or driving the boys and their friends places. She loved listening to their conversations and made sure to ask a lot of questions to ensure she got all the juicy details. She was known as “Grandma Jackie” to all the boys’ friends and was adored by all of them. Beyond all the boy time, Jackie and Kim could be found enjoying girl-time, going to movies, shopping, and getting away on memorable vacations to the ocean, Disney, New York, and the Southwest. Jackie was always up for an adventure.

Jackie is survived by her brother, Jerry Matthews (Kathy) daughter-in-law Kimberly DeCann, grandsons Nicholas DeCann and Alexander DeCann, niece Sarah Duffy, (Dale, Derek Jenna), nephew Jerry Matthews Jr. (Aria, Frankie, Manny, Marcelo) and many cousins. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Crystal Matthews, infant son Myron DeCann (lost at birth), mother-in law Elizabeth Colacino, husband Myron DeCann and son, Michael David DeCann.

Private burial is arranged at East Newark Cemetery, Newark NY