DeCann, Jr., James R. 

ONTARIO: Went home to his Lord and Saviour on June 11, 2024 at age 94.
Predeceased by his sisters: Viola Moose, Teresa Pieters, Janet Downey, and Irene Ridley.
Jim proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a committed follower of Jesus Christ and a faithful member of the Heritage Baptist Church.
Survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Phyllis; children: Rhonda DeCann, Denise (Dave) Cialini, Chris DeCann, Michael (Tammy) Bebernitz, Cheryl (Charlie) Wygal, Teresa (David) Vascukynas, and Jeremy (Brie) and Ryan (Amanda) Bebernitz; (20) grandchildren; (7) great-grandchildren; sisters in law: Joan (Fred) Huff and Marie (Jim) Laufenburg; nieces, nephews and numerous friends; former wife: Jeanne DeLyser DeCann and loving grand dog: SirAvon.
Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) June 20, 2024 from 5pm - 6pm followed by a celebration of Jim’s life at 6pm at the Heritage Baptist Church, Palmyra, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Jim can be made to the Heritage Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
