Deci, Eugene C.

SUTTONS BAY, MICHIGAN: Eugene Clark Deci, 79, of Suttons Bay, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born May 9, 1942 in Clifton Springs, NY, the son of Frederick and Florence Deci. In 1967 he married Mary “DePauw” Deci who survives.

Gene was a builder who lovingly constructed, post-by-post, the home where he and Mary lived in Suttons Bay. He was also an educator and a scientist, and a professor for many years at Alma College. He took pleasure in working on his bonsai trees, sailing, and spending time with his beloved family.

Gene is remembered for his unabashed optimism whenever making a new friend, and for his unwavering loyalty to all those he knew and loved. He had a profound compassion for nature and all living things and embraced a life-long adventure of understanding the universe and our place in it. He possessed extraordinary open-mindedness and deep spiritual conviction. Gene is remembered for his innate kindness, for his quiet wisdom, and for his enduringly positive essence.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Mary; two sons, Todd (Belinda) Deci and Benjamin (Melita) Deci; two grandchildren, Oliver Deci and Samuel Deci; a sister, Beverly (Dale) Young; his cousin, Edward Deci; and many special friends including Gerald Shepard and Dean Bull. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Diane (Fred) Damerau.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1-2PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. A graveside service will follow at 2:15PM at the Palmyra Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

Memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice.