Decker, Harvey

NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11 AM on Saturday, (Sept. 26th) at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to either the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Harvey was predeceased by his daughter Kayleigh (Tracy) Hall of Utah. He is survived by his two sisters Donna (Gregory) Holder and Ann Decker, both of Newark; granddaughter Rory Hall of Utah; a niece Julie (Brian) Robert of Farmington; a nephew Jason (Lauren) Holder of Georgia; several other nieces and a nephew, as well as many devoted cousins and friends. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com