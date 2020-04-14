NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker,56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial and a celebration of Harvey’s life will be held at a later date, due to the safety restriction made by the COVID-19. Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to either the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Harvey was born November 22, 1963 in Newark, the son of Harvey and Mary (Zappia) Decker. Harvey graduated from Newark High School in 1982. He went on to graduate from Cayuga Community College with a Degree in Communications. Later, he worked at several local radio stations. Harvey was known for his love of music. Harvey was predeceased by his daughter Kayleigh (Tracy) Hall of Utah. He is survived by his two sisters Donna (Gregory) Holder and Ann Decker, both of Newark; granddaughter Rory Hall of Utah; a niece Julie (Brian) Robert of Farmington; a nephew Jason (Lauren) Holder of Georgia; several other nieces and a nephew, as well as many devoted cousins and friends. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com