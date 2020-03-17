Obituaries
Decker, Lucile
NEWARK/MARION: Lucile “Lucy” Decker, 87, died Monday (March 16, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call Thursday (March 19th) from 4-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A private funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday. Burial will be in the Marion Cemetery. Lucy was born in Newark, on September 20, 1932, the daughter of the late Guss and Ilida DeBorder. She was a 1950 graduate of Marion High School. Lucy worked at Hallagan Furniture for over 32 years in the sewing department. Serving with her husband, Lucy had been heavily involved with the August Mauer Post #2883 American Legion and had served as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary. Lucy had also been President of the Arcadia Senior Citizens. She is survived by three three children Terry Lee of Marion, Mark (Kelly) Lee of Fairville and Danny Lee of Denver, CO; a step-son Ivan (Marie Alice) Decker of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Cecil in 2013; daughter Tammy Lewis in 2018; a grandchild Toni Marie Campanella; sisters Leona Johnson and Germaine Simmons; four brothers Levain, James, Morris and Raymond DeBorder. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
