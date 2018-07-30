Decker, Mary L.

MARION: Entered into rest on July 28, 2018 at the age of 65. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Larry, daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Ament, son, Jeffrey (Katie) Decker; grandchildren, Gracie, Clayton, Mason Decker; Madison, Morgan, and Mylah Ament; sister, Betty (Alan) Verdine; and Linda (Ed) Spencer. She is the president of the Empire Bible Club, and member of the Heritage Baptist Church. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, 4-8PM at the Heritage Baptist Church, 2367 Palmyra Marion Rd., Palmyra, NY where the funeral will be held Saturday at 10am. Donations may be made to the Empire State Bible Club, P.O. Box 484, Ontario, N.Y. 14519 Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com