DeConinck, Stephan A.

MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2022 at age 72.

Predeceased by his adored daughter: Brenda DeConinck.

Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Merita; sisters; Karen McEvoy, Barb (Mark) Grammatico and Julia DeConinck; brother: Mike (Diane) Lauricella; sisters in law: Connie Ellsworth and Patsy VanKoevering; brother in law: James Porterfield; many extended family members and countless friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) August 9, 2022 from 2pm - 4pm followed by his funeral service at 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Facial coverings will be required. Private burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Steve can be made to Wayne ARC: 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com