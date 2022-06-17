DeCook, Harold J. “Harry”

LYONS/NEWARK: Harold J. DeCook, 71, passed away after a long illness on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at FF Thompson Hospital.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 4-8 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery..

Memorials, in his name, may be made to The DeCook Memorial Math Award, C/O Lyons Central School District, 10 Clyde Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Harry was born on June 1, 1951, the son of the late Irving and Ruth Potter DeCook in Clifton Springs, NY. He attended Clifton Springs Central School and graduated from Clifton Springs High School in 1969. He attended SUNY Geneseo where he graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics Education. He earned his Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Brockport and later earned his administrative degree. Harry spent his entire career at Lyons Central School. He taught Mathematics for 24 years and served as high school principal for 10 years. After retirement he worked as a consultant to many Wayne County schools mentoring first year teachers. Harry loved teaching and coaching softball. He had many fond memories of his students and fellow faculty members.

Harry grew up working on his family’s dairy farm. As he got older he enjoyed playing softball. He enjoyed going to camp and playing Pitch with his buddies. The hobby Harry enjoyed most was golf. He played in many leagues at Big Oak and was always happy to play at other area courses. He was a founding member of the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame and served as chairperson for many years.

The most important thing in Harry’s life was his wife, children and grandchildren. Harry enjoyed coaching his sons and watching them play a variety of sports. He always enjoyed family get-together, reunions, visits and holidays.

Harry and Carol were fortunate to attend many concerts, MLB games and Broadway shows. They went on a once in a life time trip to the Netherlands and Ireland. They were blessed to vacation in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida for 12 years and made many wonderful friends.

He is survived by his wife Carol; sons Timothy Decook, Douglas (Stasha) DeCook, Edward (Jodie) Marsteiner; daughter Stacy (Anthony) Passaro; grandchildren Alexis and Emily Passaro, Dekota and Jackson Marsteiner, Maddox and Kaia DeCook; brother Walter DeCook; sister Doris (Jim) Kenny; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother Raymond.

Harry and his family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at the Sands Cancer Center, especially Dr. Ban Hoefen. Also the loving and caring staff at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

