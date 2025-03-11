What are you looking for?

Obituaries

DeCook, Shirley Ann Wunder

March 11, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Shirley Ann Wunder DeCook,  passed away March 7, 2025 at the age of 85 after a short illness. 

Shirley was born in Lyons, NY August 22, 1939, daughter of Henry and Anna Brennessel Wunder. She worked and retired from NDC earning her nursing assistance certificate. She and her husband of 47 years,  Richard, farmed their small farm on Zurich rd. throughout their marriage. When widowed in 2013, Shirley drove for her many Amish friends and neighbors to help pass the time. She also watched for food link drop off programs to gather and deliver to those she knew in need. 

Predeceased by her husband, Richard DeCook, her mother, father and step-mother, childhood lifelong friends Billy Horsch and Kathleen Toy, sister-in-law Myra Pierce, brother-in-law Eugene Heald, niece Linda DeRidder, great-niece and nephew, Danielle Myra Heald and Ian Christopher Hinchman. 

Survived by nieces and nephews: Jean Marie (Frank) Taylor, Kevin "Red" (Barb) Heald, Gerald "Sput" Heald, Michelle Cintron, Kim (Robert "Sandy") Hinchman, along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews. 

There will be a graveside service later in the spring on April 4, 2025 at 11am at S. Lyons Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, or the Humane Society of Wayne County.

