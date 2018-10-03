DeCracker, Ella Mae

NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Ella Mae DeCracker, 92, died Monday (October 1, 2018) at the Clifton Springs Hospital. Ella was born on November 14, 1925 in Marion, New York, the daughter of the late Glen and Sarah Nortier DeCracker. She was a graduate of Lyons High School, Class of 1943. Ella was a 1948 graduate of Syracuse University with degrees in Business Administration and Accounting. She remained an ardent Syracuse basketball fan and a member of the Alumni Association. Ella was the Treasurer at Security Trust in Rochester for over 35 years, retiring in 1984. She was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church, where she belonged to the United Methodist Women Group and the Rebecca Ruth Circle. Ella was also active with the Newark Garden Club, the Friends of the Newark Public Library, Newark-Arcadia Historical Society and the Wayne County Historical Society. She is survived by a niece Susan (Larry) Ellison of Kalamazoo, MI; several cousins; good friends Anna and Nelson Steurrys and many dear friends. Ella was predeceased by her brother Lester DeCracker. Friends may call on Saturday (October 6th) from 11:30 – 1 PM at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York with a funeral service following at 1 PM. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made First United Methodist Church, PO Box 189, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com