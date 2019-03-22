DeFelice, Mary Wilma

NEWARK: Mary Wilma DeFelice, 93, died Thursday (March 21, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mary was born on March 28, 1925 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Edward and Fernanda Conti Storti. For many years, Mary help her husband Camille in his beauty salon. They were married for 69 years and showed their love and devotion to each by doing most everything together. Mary loved cooking for the family especially her grandchildren. She had been a volunteer at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by her son David (Rinda Kane); three granddaughters Suzanne (Richard Vilmenay), Claire and Gina DeFelice; a brother Dominic Storti; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband Camille in 2017 and by seven siblings. Private funeral services will be held at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, NY. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of ones choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com