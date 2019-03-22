Obituaries
DeFelice, Mary Wilma
NEWARK: Mary Wilma DeFelice, 93, died Thursday (March 21, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mary was born on March 28, 1925 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Edward and Fernanda Conti Storti. For many years, Mary help her husband Camille in his beauty salon. They were married for 69 years and showed their love and devotion to each by doing most everything together. Mary loved cooking for the family especially her grandchildren. She had been a volunteer at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She is survived by her son David (Rinda Kane); three granddaughters Suzanne (Richard Vilmenay), Claire and Gina DeFelice; a brother Dominic Storti; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband Camille in 2017 and by seven siblings. Private funeral services will be held at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, NY. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to a charity of ones choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
Griffin, Donald E.
CLYDE: Donald E. Griffin, age 52 of Columbia St. passed away on March 20, 2019 after an extended illness. Donald...
DeFelice, Mary Wilma
NEWARK: Mary Wilma DeFelice, 93, died Thursday (March 21, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Mary was born on...
Bates, Charles Ray
ONTARIO: Passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Charles was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and...