DeFisher, James (Jim) Donald

November 2, 1945 - November 25, 2022

MARION: James (Jim) Donald DeFisher entered into rest on November 25, 2022, at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his son, Brian Scott DeFisher; parents, Isaac and Betty (Schinsing)

DeFisher; and sister, Susan Lanse. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Orbaker); son, David (Angela); grandsons, Thomas, Matthew, and David; siblings, Dianne DeFisher, Donald

(Elaine) DeFisher, Jeanne (Ronald) Cole, Janet (Richard) Cunningham, Michael (Dawn) DeFisher and brother-in-law. Jerry Lanse; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends

Friends and family are invited to call 4PM to 7PM, Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo Street, Marion, NY 14505 with a funeral Mass at 10AM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Saint Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will be held at the Marion Cemetery and will be a private service at the convenience of the family.

In lieu or flowers, donations can be made In Jim’s memory to Laurel House Comfort Care Home. 224 Fair Street. Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com