DeFisher, Martha S.

May 18, 1927 – July 9, 2026

Sodus: Martha S. DeFisher passed away peacefully at home on July 9th 2026 at the age of 99, surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born on May 18, 1927, in Marion, New York, to Oscar and Sadie Neels. She married Cornelius DeFisher Jr. in 1948, and together they owned and operated DeFisher Greenhouses in Sodus for many years.

In retirement, Martha found joy in the simple things. She loved putting together jigsaw puzzles and spending time on her porch, watching the birds at her many bird feeders.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Cornelius DeFisher Jr., and her six siblings.

Martha is survived by her children, Linda (Bruce) Shepard, Douglas (Charlene) DeFisher, Dale (Nitzan) DeFisher, and Deborah (Michael) Wheeler. She also leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Miranda (Jason) Foss, Erica (Mark) Clement, Jennifer (Todd) Speers, and Nicole (Myke) Miller.

She was a proud great-grandmother to Dylan, Diana, Emily, Jacob, Lexi, Brodie, and Sadie.

She is also survived by her devoted twin brother, Melvin Neels of Macedon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made out to any charitable organization you wish, in Martha’s honor.

Family friends are invited to call Tuesday, July 14, 2026, from 1PM-3PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St. Sodus, NY 14551. A funeral service will be held at 3PM. Internment will immediately follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery.