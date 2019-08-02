Obituaries
DeFisher, Peggy A.
ONTARIO: On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 72. Peggy was born on Thursday, March 27, 1947 to the late Vincent and Dorothy “Alborn” Albright and was also predeceased by her son Brian in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Kristie Johnson; granddaughter, LeAnn Johnson; brothers, Mickey Albright and Jerry Albright; extended family and friends. Peggy enjoyed going to the Finger Lakes Racino. All services are private with burial at the Ontario Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Peggy to a charity of your choice. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
