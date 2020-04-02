DeFisher, Ruth Elizabeth (Dockstader)

October 25, 1934 ~ March 18, 2020

WILLIAMSON/BOUNTIFUL, UTAH: Entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2020 at age 85. Ruth was a longtime resident of Williamson, N.Y. and moved to the Salt Lake City, Utah area in 2006 to be near three of her children and their families after the death of her husband. For the past four years, Ruth lived at the Heritage Place Senior Living facility in Bountiful with her dog Mazie where she received excellent care and had many friends. As a long-time resident of Williamson, Ruth was involved in many activities such as a Den Leader for both Girls Scouts and Cub Scouts as well as a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church. She loved to bake, especially at Christmas time and shared her delicious treats with family, friends and schoolteachers who taught her children. Loved to read books, especially those by author Sydney Sheldon, and spending time with her family and their various activities. She loved being in the sunshine, hated the cold weather and loved to visit various parks later in life. Ruth also enjoyed ATV riding and white-water rafting with her children once she moved to Utah. An avid sports fan, Ruth became a Utah Jazz fan and loved her Buffalo Bills, while spending Sundays watching the NFL. It didn’t matter who was playing, she watched all the games on television. Ruth loved butterflies her whole life and at the age of 75 she had a butterfly tattoo placed upon her left shoulder! Ruth was an extrovert and loved meeting new people and making friends. Always a positive attitude and outlook on life regardless of the circumstances or challenges. Her family was her pride and joy and that is what made her the happiest! Predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Clifford, her daughter Gail (DeFisher) Clingerman, and her great-grandson, Owen William DeFisher. Ruth is survived by her older sister, Martha Heberling who lives in Home, PA; her sons, Gregory (Susan), Gary (Kathy) and Glenn DeFisher; daughter Ginger (Trey) Ritchie; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside Service and Interment in Lake View Cemetery, 3967 Lake Road, Williamson, NY 14589 will be held at a future date. Donations in loving memory of Ruth can be made to the Williamson Public Library, 6380 State Route 21, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com