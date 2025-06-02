Defisher Sr., Marvin C.

MARION: Marvin C. DeFisher Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 29, 2025, surrounded by his beloved wife and family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and William DeFisher; brothers, Richard and William DeFisher; and sister, Diane Schrader.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Loretta R. DeFisher, and his children, Marvin Jr. (Cheryl) DeFisher, Paul (Kristen) DeFisher, and Alan (Mary) DeFisher. He was a proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren: Suzanna (Matthew) Weser, Jacob, and Abigail DeFisher, Roxanne (Kyle) Fairman, Isaac and Sarah DeFisher, Jennifer DeFisher, Christina (Adam) Gray, Nicole DeFisher, and Samantha (Anthony) Foti. He was also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren: Elle, Anna, and Ethan Weser; Ivory Fairman; Jonathan and Brianna DeFisher; Parker and Spencer Gray; and Amara Foti, as well as 1 great-great-grandchild, Kinsley DeFisher. Marvin will also be dearly missed by many nieces, a nephew, and everlasting friends.

As a lifelong resident of Marion, Marvin found joy in working side by side with his family on the farm. Known for his simple pleasures, sense of humor, and warm personality, he brought joy to all who knew him. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers who supported Marvin at home.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours, and a private family service will be held. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Memorial American Legion, 4141 Witherden Road, Marion.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com