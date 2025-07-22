DeFisher, William “Bill” A. 

April 21, 1938 - July 21, 2025

WILLIAMSON: William “Bill” A. DeFisher, 87, of Williamson, NY, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2025, just ten months after the passing of his beloved wife, Eleanor “Ellie” DeFisher. He missed her dearly and often spoke of how excited he was to be reunited with her in Heaven.

Born on April 21, 1938, Bill was a lifelong resident of Williamson, where he was born, raised, and went on to raise a family of his own. A third-generation farmer, he devoted his life to the land, helping transition the family farm from ground crops to thriving orchards. Fruit growing wasn’t just his work - it was his favorite thing to talk about, and a true extension of who he was. His son David became his business partner and right-hand man, working side by side with him for decades.

Bill was a man of strong Christian faith, known for the bold and genuine way he lived it out. He was never afraid to talk about “the Lord” and firmly believed in living by God’s Word. He was a longtime member of Williamson Bible Baptist Church, where Pastor Russ and Joyce became dear friends to both him and Ellie.

Trusted by his community, he was elected to three consecutive terms as a Town Councilman on the Williamson Town Board, serving from 1984 to 1991. He was President of the New York Cherry Growers Association from 1998 to 2016, always committed to advocating for growers and the community he loved.

Outside of farming, Bill was an avid outdoorsman with a deep love for hunting, especially whitetail deer. He often spoke fondly of the hunting trips he took in the Southern Tier, where he was joined by his son David and the close-knit group of hunting buddies he’d known for years. In later years, he found great joy in passing those traditions down by hunting on the family farm with his children and grandchildren. He often reminisced about his elk hunting trips out west to Colorado. After years of researching Purple Martin behavior and being a member of the Purple Martin Conservation Association, he took great pride in successfully attracting them to the specialized housing he installed. He and Ellie also maintained a wide variety of feeders and seed types to welcome an impressive mix of other backyard birds.

Bill enjoyed regular family gatherings surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His daughters inherited their mother’s love for cooking and made sure he was well-fed with baked goods and comfort food dinners.

Bill will be remembered as a wise, kind, and humble man who could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a loyal husband, a faithful servant, and a leader in both his family and his community.

He is survived by his children: Debra Allen, David (Christine) DeFisher, Diane Reid, Dawn (Mike) Swarthout; his beloved grandchildren: Jake, Kaylyn, Luke (Michaella), Kimberly (Brian), Elizabeth, Andrew, Zachary, William, Daniel, and Zoey; and great-grandchildren: Jaiden, Amiyah, Lincoln, Amya, Ella, Clay, Cora, and Daisy. He was predeceased by his cherished wife Ellie, his sister Shirley, and his grandson Clayton.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire team at Maplewood for their exceptional care and compassion. From the administrative staff, to the nursing staff - especially Olivia, Caitlin, Jaiden, Sandy, Sandra, and many other nurses and aides who were absolutely incredible - to kitchen staff like Mike, every single person made a difference. Bill often said he felt spoiled and surrounded by love while at Maplewood. Special thanks also go to his devoted aide and friend, Cassie, who made sure he still got to enjoy time at home.

A private burial was held on July 23, 2025 at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY. The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Dan Woodward, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., August 2, 2025, at Williamson Bible Baptist Church (6463 Salmon Creek Road).

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to honor Bill’s memory by making a donation to Williamson Bible Baptist Church - a small-town church that stood as a foundation in Bill and Ellie’s life and faith. Your support will help continue the mission of the place they loved so deeply.

