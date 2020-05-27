DeFranco, Alyshia Anne Kirk 

ONTARIO: On Saturday, May 16, 2020, our precious daughter lost her battle with addiction. Alyshia had a love for this life and we know this was not her intention, but losing four friends since Christmas, the weight of the pandemic and the limits it created contributed toward her stepping away from some of the successes she experienced while living in California. Like so many of these children of addiction, she had vulnerabilities, but was larger than life; fun, quick-thinking with a sharp wit, silly, and loved her family and friends passionately. So many of her friends have come forward sharing how much she helped them, listened to them, and even is credited with saving some of their own lives along the way. Alyshia’s passions included being a mom to her precious pug, Percy. They had a special language they spoke to each other. She loved coloring and generally a gift from Alyshia was a page from a coloring book she had carefully colored. These coloring pages started as something silly from a young girl, but turned into something she was proud to give to family for the remainder of her life. She loved writing poetry. She was a lover of books and loved reading Shakespeare in high school, but nothing could compare to her love of reading Harry Potter. Her and her father started reading these together when she was in first grade and she never looked back… reading them over and over again. Alyshia loved her trips to Virginia and to the Adirondacks with immediate and extended family. We were so fortunate she was able to be with us one last time in the Adirondacks last summer. Alyshia is predeceased by her grandparents; James and Mary DeFranco, and Arthur and Betty Kirk; uncle, James DeFranco and nephew, Armondo. She had very special relationships with Mary and Arthur, always claiming to be their favorite! She is survived by her parents, Anthony and Nancy; sisters, Katie (Phil Sander), Beth (Tyler Young), Spring, and Nicole; nieces and nephews, Sarina, Gianna, Salvatore, Tyler, Oliver, Addison, Annabelle, Brayden and Cora, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who miss her dearly. Alyshia will be buried in her hometown of Ontario, New York at the Furnaceville Cemetery. A celebration of her life will take place at some later time. The family would greatly appreciate the courtesy of no flowers and that those wanting to donate in her memory to give, in her name, to the Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program, or to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Rochester, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.As a closing gift in Alyshia’s memory, please reach out to the family of a friend or loved one if you even suspect they are in need, and are in trouble. I know addicts do not want to worry their families, but, please, please let families be worried so they can help. “It’s easier to beg forgiveness than to ask for permission.” (Again, although flowers and the planting of a memorial tree is built into the services of the funeral home, at this time the family finds that memorial donations, in memory of Alyshia, to be of comfort above anything else. The family thanks you for your understanding. Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels).