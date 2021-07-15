DeGelleke, Rosemary F.

LYONS: Rosemary F. DeGelleke, 84, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In Lieu of flower memorials in her name may be made to Lyons Ambulance Service, 122 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489

Rosemary was born on December 7, 1936 in Sodus NY, the daughter of the late Calvin and Doris Prindle Felker. On November 21, 1959 she married Russell DeGelleke. She was a customer service rep. for several employers throughout her years. She retired from Burnwell Gas in December 2004.

She is survived by her children Brad (Lynn) DeGelleke of Marion and Jenell (Mike) Gensler of Lyons; two granddaughters Trista (Jamie) Wing of Pultneyville and Sarena (Zach Hubbard) DeGelleke of Marion; three great granddaughters Haeden, Adelyn, and Rylin; a sister Rachel (Bob) Duhaime and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Russell and two brothers Richard and Roger Felker.

