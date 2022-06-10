DeGroote, Abraham (Jake)

WILLIAMSON: Abraham DeGroote (Jake) passed peacefully on Friday June 3, 2022 at age 87, under the thoughtful care at St. Johns Home in Rochester NY.

He is predeceased by his parents Jacob and Mary DeGroote and brother George DeGroote.

Jake is survived by his sister Dolores Dillon, brother Tom DeGroote and many extended family members and friends.

Jake loved animals, especially his cats. He always looked forward to the Geneseo Airshow where he reveled in the sounds of the planes flying overhead.

A lifelong resident of Wayne County, Jake was one of the founding members of the Williamson Flying Club and Williamson Sodus Airport in 1956. His interest in aviation and a love of flying began at a young age and lasted a lifetime. He was a well-known IA/A&P mechanic and shared his experience and wisdom over the years. He provided so many people the ability to take to the skies and break down barriers of it being an attainable achievement. His “crew” consisted of close friends who worked with him in the later years on a number of aircraft projects. He was a gracious host enabling cookouts and lunches bringing aviation enthusiasts together on Saturdays at his shop. Special thanks to his aviation team of Don Baker, Dan Cregan, Ron Foti, Bob Fratangelo, John Griebsch, Mike Heckler, Chris Karpenko, Bob Robideau, Gary Stevens, Dick Swingly, Dick Tolls, Stan Wochner, and the many others who were impacted and touched by him.

Jake was drafted and served proudly in the U.S. Army for his country in a radio unit that was based in the states.

A memorial service will be held at the Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589 on Saturday June 18, 2022 at 10am. (Masks are required at the funeral home for the service). A celebration of life will follow at Williamson-Sodus Airport at 12pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jake’s name to the St. Johns Foundation at 150 Highland Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620-3099 https://www.stjohnsliving.org

