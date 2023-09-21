DeHaven, Noah Brady

LYONS: Noah Brady DeHaven, 16, passed away from complications of Juvenile Diabetes on Monday, September 16, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends are invited to call in Flannels and Jeans from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489.

In lieu of flowers, memorial in his name may be made to: Noah Brady Memorial Foundation 4 Youth Outdoors, c/o Amy Arliss, 2080 Paddy Lane, Ontario, NY 14519.

Noah was born in Rochester, NY, on March 2, 2007, the son of Charles J. DeHaven IV and Amy Jo Fisk Arliss. He was a current student at Wayne Central Schools but had spent most of his life at Lyons Central Schools. He loved outdoor sports and activities, cars, country music, and especially his dog Ripley.

He is survived by his mother Amy (Jarrod Crawford) Arliss and Charles (Melody Williams) DeHaven; siblings; Alivia Arliss, Kayleigh DeHaven, Kelsey Arliss, C.J. DeHaven, Hunter DeHaven, Jaxon DeHaven; maternal grandparents Barb (Ron “Papa”) Virts, Charles Fisk; paternal grandparents Charles (Jean) DeHaven; extended family; niece Maisey DeHaven; nephews Markus and Rylan DeHaven; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

keysorfuneralhomes.com