DeHollander, Emma Ellen Sue

WOLCOTT: Age 83, passed away on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 surrounded by her daughter and sisters after a brave fight with kidney failure. Emma was born on August 10th, 1936, in Spencerport, NY, to John and Violet Marian (Aiken) DeHollander. She was better known as Dolly, an endearing nickname given by her father since she closely resembled a doll as a baby. Dolly had a long and varied career including a special education bus driver and a postal letter carrier. Dolly was a pioneer in woman’s rights as the first woman postal carrier delivering the mail in her district on Long Island, NY. Dolly was a very social person with a flair for fashion and jewelry. She had a life-long love of cats and all things cats. Dolly have a particularly dry sense of humor with kept her sisters always in stitches. Dolly was an avid reader and gave senselessly of herself as volunteer librarian at the Wolcott library. She was an active member of the church at Latter Day Saints in Lyons. Dolly was preceded in death by her son, John Barker, and her brother, Sheldon DeHollander. She is survived by her daughter, Marguerite Fleming, granddaughters Asia Barker and Alessandra Fleming, her sisters, Elsie Kodweis and Sharon Murray, her sister-in-law Jackie DeHollander, nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 18th, 2019, at 2pm at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com