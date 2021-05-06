DeHondt, William

SODUS: Age 103, passed away peacefully at the home he designed and built. Bill was an artist with wood, making unbelievable furniture. If you had an idea, Bill had the ability to make it a reality. His metal work was pure genius, even his blueprints were suitable for framing. Bill liked to talk and the stories he told were fun and informative, especially his stories about adventures in piloting his planes. If you knew Bill, you liked him, maybe even loved him.

Bill was the owner of DeHondt’s Tractor and Implement Ford Dealership on Ridge Road for many years before retiring.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Katherine LaBelle; his parents, John and Mary DeHondt; his brother, Abram DeHondt; and sister, Dorothy DeHondt. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Fox of Sanford, FL and Shirley Patchett of Sodus, NY; nieces, Shara Gee, Wende Edwards, Mary Anne Jarrell; nephews, Billy Fox and Jeffrey Patchett; several great nieces; plus, good friends Bill and Lana Coppens.

There will be a graveside service at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cracker Box Palace, 6420 Shaker Rd, North Rose, NY 14516 in his memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.