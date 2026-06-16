Farmington: DeJaeger, Joyce E.; died on Sunday, June 7, 2026 at the age of 94. In keeping with Mrs. DeJaeger’s wishes all services will be private. Please consider donations in Joyce’s memory to the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd, Macedon, NY 14502.



Joyce was born on February 21, 1932 in Fillmore, NY the daughter of Allen M. and Aleda Ayers Baker. She had worked for many years as a teachers aide at the Palmyra-Macedon Middle School.



Joyce was predeceased by her husband Edward DeJaeger Sr. who preceded her in death by 3 days on June 4. Joyce is survived by her children Gary (Shelly) Everdyke, Barb (Kevin) Everdyke and David (Gay) Everdyke; her step-children Edward (Deb) DeJaeger Jr., Thomas (Judy) DeJaeger andvCarrie Ellen (Dave) Carra ; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com