October 18th 2023, Wednesday
DeJaeger, Rosemary

by WayneTimes.com
October 18, 2023

Palmyra: Rosemary DeJaeger, died on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the age of 87. She graduated from Palmyra Macedon Schools in 1954. Predeceased by her parents, Adrian and Selina (Ruebens) DeJaeger and her sister, Mary Lou (DeJaeger) Syracuse. Survived by her brother, Edward (Joyce) DeJaeger Sr.; daughter, Deborah (John) DePoint; grandchildren, Michael (Robyn) DePoint of Middletown, CT and Michelle (James) Davis of Chantilly, VA; great-grand children, Owen DePoint and Kaitlyn Davis; several nieces and nephews and friends.  Also survived by close friend Gershom Yahn.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4pm on Sunday, October 22 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside committal prayers will be offered at 10am on Monday, October 23 in St. Anne's Cemetery, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Humane Society of Monroe County at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.

Local Weather

