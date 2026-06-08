Farmington: DeJaeger Sr., Edward P.; died on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the age of 96. In keeping with Mr. DeJaeger’s wishes all services will be private. Please consider donations in Ed’s memory to the Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd, Macedon, NY 14502 or to the Veterans Administration Hospital, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Ed was born on September 29, 1929 in Farmington, NY the son of Adrian and Selina Rueben DeJaeger. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and participated in the Berlin Airlift. The funeral home proudly flies the Air Force flag in honor of Ed’s service to our country.

Ed is survived by his wife Joyce DeJaeger; sons Edward (Deb) DeJaeger Jr. and Thomas (Judy) DeJaeger; daughter Carrie Ellen (Dave) Carra; stepchildren Gary (Shelly) Everdyke, Barb (Kevin) Everdyke and David (Gay) Everdyke; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Laura Aldrich DeJaeger and his sisters Marylou Syracuse and Rosemary DeJaeger.