DeJohn, Christina R.

PALMYRA: Age 57, of Clairemont Parkway, passed away Monday, August 27, 2018 after a brief illness. Chris was born August 24, 1961 in Lyons, a daughter to Frank and RoseMarie Carpino DeJohn. She worked at IEC in Newark before her illness. She was an avid baker and loved to play pool and cards. She was a member of Palmyra Fire Auxiliary and St. John’s Catholic Church. Predeceased by her father, Frank in 1991, aunt, Ronnie Kay Carpino and brother-in-law, Jeffery Ross. She is survived by her mother, RoseMarie DeJohn of Lyons; 2 brothers, Frank (Anna) and Tom; sister, Joanne Ross; 2 nieces, Lori (Paul) Walters of Clyde and Jennifer Ross (Ryan Weaver) of Palmyra; nephew, Michael (Cassandra) Ross of Palmyra, great-nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles. Family and friends may call on Friday (Aug. 31) from 10 am to noon at St. John’s Catholic Church, Sodus St., Clyde, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, 43 W. DeZeng St. Clyde, NY 14433 or to Palmyra Fire Auxiliary, State Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522 in her memory. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com