DeJohn, Christopher M. 

NEWARK: Christopher M. DeJohn, 18, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at his home in Newark.

Friends may call on Sunday, May 7th from 3-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home,127 E. Miller St. in Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery

Christopher was born on November 19, 2004, the son of Michael DeJohn and Raechelle Moon. Christopher had a good heart and loved to make people laugh or even crack a smile. You could always find him dancing or walking on his hands or popping wheelies on his bike. His brother and sister were everything to him. Christopher will be greatly missed by everyone

Chris is survived by his father Michael (Alissa) DeJohn; a brother Brandon Moon; a sister Kyleigh Bulman; grandparents Laurie Wheaton, Michael (Lora) Means, Jeffrey Michael DeJohn, Karen Kibble; step grandparents James and Tami Godfrey and Todd Knapp; great grandparents Paul (Mary) Moon, Jean Lansberry, David (Susan) Means, Rose Malone; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Raechelle Moon and great grandparents Micheal and Angie DeJohn.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com