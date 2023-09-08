Powered by Dark Sky
September 8th 2023, Friday
DeJohn, David Paul

by WayneTimes.com
September 7, 2023

CLYDE: David Paul DeJohn passed into eternal glory on September 6th, 2023, at the age of 60. 

Friends may call on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 5-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 12th at St. John’s Catholic Church 114 Sodus St. in Clyde.  Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

David is predeceased by his mother Lola DeJohn, Father Charles DeJohn, sister Mary DeJohn and niece AnneMarie Palumbo.  He is survived by his brother and best friend David Henninger, niece Christin (Matthew) Colacino and nephew Derek (Holly) Downey.  Those that knew Ranger Dave knew his love for rock and roll, playing music with his friends and of course his video games; especially Call of Duty.  He was an avid football fan and would cheer for the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.  

Www.barisfuneralhome.com

