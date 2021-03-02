DeJohn, Michael J.

NEWARK: Michael J. DeJohn, 93, died Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Friends may call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday March 5th at 10 AM at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513. Mr. DeJohn was born in Newark, NY on September 26, 1927 the son of the late James and Mary Jelomono DeJohn. He graduated from Newark High School, Class of 1948. Mike was a Jack of All Trades. Mike started at Caboor Construction, he then went on to work at Lockville Lumber and Carr Lumber, Provost Construction and Graybill Real Estate. Mike was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark. He had been President of the Newark Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Mike was also active in the Newark Elks Lodge, Knights of Columbus, and the Newark Chamber of Commerce. He was a long time member of the Newark Country Club. He was a Town Councilman for the Town of Arcadia for 25 years. Mike is survived by a daughter Janet (Michael Nash) Walpole of Phelps; two sons Jeffrey Michael DeJohn of Newark and Stephen (Margaret) DeJohn of Newark; nine grandchildren Kymberly (Jeffrey) McCarthy, Emily Walpole, Michael(Alissa) DeJohn, Brett DeJohn, Heather (Scott) Langdon, Seth (Kisha Sammons) DeJohn, Drew DeJohn and Shea DeJohn Shaun (Nicole Bishop) DeJohn; 13 great grandchildren Vivian, Ellie, and Genna McCarthy, Natalie Walpole, Elsie, Jamieson, Hannah, Alivia, Trevor, Kyleigh, Dustin, Christopher DeJohn, Levi Langon; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Angeline in 2014, his daughter Karen DeJohn; brothers Thomas, Louis and Ralph; sisters Grace Bonafede, Marie Genecco and Ann Lawson. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com