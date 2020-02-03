DeJohn, Ralph T.

NEWARK: Age 97, died Saturday (February 1, 2020) at the Laurel House of Comfort Care. Ralph was born on May 17, 1922 in Lyons, the son of the late James and Mary Jelomono DeJohn. He graduated from Newark High School. He served in the US Army during World War II in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Ralph was a Master Sergeant with the 3654th Quartermaster Truck Company and received a Bronze Star. He was a member of the August Mauer Post American Legion. Ralph was a communicant of St. Michael Church. He was an athlete enjoying several sports and at one time played some baseball with the Rochester Red Wings. Ralph was in sales, for 29 years with Jackson Perkins Nursery and then a few years with C.W. Stuart. In 1973, he moved to Freehold, New Jersey, first selling for Boblink Nursery and then Brock Nursery, retiring in 1997 at age 74. Ralph is survived by three children, David (Cathy) of Tazewell, TN, Susan (Kevin) Sullivan of Newark, Brent (Kristine) of Bridgeton, NJ; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother Michael of Newark; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by five sibling Grace Bonefede, Marie Geneco, Ann Lawson, Thomas and Louis DeJohn. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Thursday (February 6th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. The Funeral Service for Ralph will be at 10 AM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com