November 13, 2025

Obituaries

DeJohn, Thomas A.

November 13, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Thomas Anthony DeJohn, 69, passed away on November 11, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tues., Nov. 18, 2025, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Internment will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to; Graymoor- Friars of the Atonement, PO Box 300 Garrison, NY 10524-301.

Thomas was born in Lyons, on October 13, 1956, the son of Frank M. and RoseMarie Carpino DeJohn. He graduated from Lyons High School, Class of 1975. After high school, he relocated to Texas to become closer to his extended family.  After returning home, he joined our local electrical union IBEW local 86 and finished his career as an electrical journeyman. Through his years of union work, he was able to experience many parts of our country from all over New York to Pennsylvania, to Florida and even worked on the most current Minnesota Vikings football Stadium. He was a devote communicant of St. John’s Catholic Church. In his spare time, he loved riding motorcycles and dirt bikes and watching his nephews ride their dirt bikes on the farm. He enjoyed doing puzzles and riding his bicycle. His greatest joy was time spent with his family.

Mr. DeJohn is survived by his mother RoseMarie DeJohn; a brother Frank R. (Anna) DeJohn; a sister Joanne Ross; two nieces Lori (Paul) Walters, Jennifer (Ryan Weaver) Ross; a nephew Michael Ross; great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Frank in 1991 and a sister Christina DeJohn in 2018.

by Ron Holdraker
