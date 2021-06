FORMERLY WOLCOTT: Ken passed away on 1/5/21. He was in the care of Hospice in Hendersonville, NC. He leaves behind his wife, Velma, son Karl, grandson and wife, 2 great grandsons in Florida, his granddaughter and husband and 1 great granddaughter and 1 grandson. Ken worked for IBM in Rochester and North Carolina for over 25 years. he retired to Florida, then moved to N. Carolina in 1999, to be closer to his son. His older brother Leon passed away 2 months after Kenny. Kenny leaves 2 brothers: Don and Harry and their families and many friends.

Burial will be at Huron Cemetery in Wolcott on July 3rd at 11:00 a.m.