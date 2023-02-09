Powered by Dark Sky
February 10th 2023, Friday
×
DeLeo, Elizabeth (Betty)

by WayneTimes.com
February 9, 2023

CLYDE: Elizabeth (Betty) DeLeo passed February 8th 2023 at the age of 91.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 16,  11-1 pm , With a service at 1 PM at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY.

She was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Betty was a homemaker, loved to read books and do crossword puzzles. She enjoyed traveling with her two daughters and followed her son with the Savannah Cellar Savers and Drum Corp. Betty lived for her children.

Betty was predeceased by: Parents: Harold and Evelyn Barnes, Husband: Hank DeLeo, Daughter: Kathy Jo DeLeo, Brother and Sister inlaw: William(Bill) and Pauline Lootens Barnes

Survived by: Son: Michael DeLeo of Clyde, Step daughters: Sheila (Robert) Hemenway of Buffalo, Nila (Lewis) Ellwanger of Texas. Grandchildren: Amy (Jason) Hemenway of Buffalo,  Jennifer Hemenway of Clyde; 2 Great Grandchildren: Charles and Jackson.Nieces: Marleen (Gary) McIIwain of Newark, Brenda (Raymond) Hendershot of Clyde, & Susan (Steven) Ferguson of Clyde, and her beloved cat Jack.       

