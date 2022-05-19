DeLeo, James A. 

CLYDE: James A. DeLeo, 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2022 at his home in Clyde.

Jim was born on January 16, 1944, the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette Angelo DeLeo. He was a “Jack of all Trades”, always there to help everyone whenever he saw a need.

For decades, he was a truck driver and retired from Park Lane Construction. In his retirement, Jim enjoyed multiple “coffee clubs” He would start each day joining “the gang” for coffee and conversation. Sundays were for watching NASCAR races or the Buffalo Bills.

Mr. DeLeo is survived by his wife Connie Wheeler DeLeo; children Alan (Kimberly) DeLeo, Jamie (Michael) McClain, Christine (Timothy) Martin, Amy (Jem) Cochran, Lisa (Todd Vann) Williamson, Christie (Brian) Smith; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother Andy (Anne) DeLeo; many cousins, nieces and nephews along with close neighbors and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Catherine Briggs

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home