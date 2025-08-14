Delmaine, Maria-Elena (Bonsignore) 

ONTARIO: Maria-Elena Delmaine (Bonsignore) passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at the age of 83, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Salvatore Bonsignore and mother, Myrtle Bonsignore.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John Delmaine; brothers Thomas and Michael Bonsignore; loving children, James (Elizabeth) Delmaine, Cynthia (Patrick) Monahan, Charles (Jennifer) Delmaine, and Christina (Kenneth) Baker; beloved grandchildren, Brittni Delmaine, Mandy Delmaine, Heather Monahan, Eric Monahan, Avery Delmaine, Kaitlynn Delmaine, Trevor Baker, and Elissa Delmaine; nephew, nieces, and cousins; and many dear friends.

Maria-Elena worked at the Haloid Company, which changed its name to Xerox years later, and went on to become a successful Tupperware Sales Manager. Then, she shifted her focus and dedication to her growing family. She spent several years as a stay-at-home mom, pouring her love and attention into raising their four children.

Once her youngest started school, Maria-Elena began volunteering at Ontario Primary School in the Wayne Central School District. She enjoyed working with children and decided to become a teacher’s aide at the school, a position she held for 31 years until her retirement. Throughout her tenure, “Mrs. Delmaine” impacted the lives of countless children and left behind a legacy of kindness and love that her family continues to hear about to this day from past students she worked with.

Outside of work, Maria-Elena was a talented artist who had a passion for crafting and painting. She was a frequent vendor at craft sales throughout the area and even had a booth at a local co-op. In recent years, she became an avid card-maker who designed handmade, personalized greeting cards and gift tags that family and friends looked forward to receiving on special occasions. Her cards were always accompanied by thoughtful messages written in her beautiful signature handwriting, which was widely recognizable and known, special to her family, and always received compliments.

Maria-Elena will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was always there when she was needed, and cherished every moment spent with her loved ones.