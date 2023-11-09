DeLooze, Elizabeth McGuire. “Bette”

PALMYRA/FAIRPORT: Elizabeth “Bette” Ann McGuire DeLooze, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 90.

Bette was predeceased by her Husband of 64 years, Edmund, and parents, Bernard and Estelle McGuire.

She is survived by her seven children: James (Leslie), Michael, Lisa (John) Gardner, Francis (Kristine Zenkel), Mary (Daniel) Brongo, Susan (Daniel) Casella and Thomas (Laura); 17 grandchildren: Darryl, Emma, Mike, Dave, Ashley, Joe, John, Missy, Ryan, Katie, Kristie, Danny, Kevin, Nick, Paul, Elizabeth and Tommy; 26 great-grandchildren; brother James (Patricia) McGuire; several nieces and one nephew; and her be-loved cat, Baby.

Born in Palmyra, Bette moved to Fairport at the age of 10, where she completed the majority of her schooling before ultimately graduating from Nazareth Academy on Lake Ave. in Rochester in 1950, making the daily trek on the city bus line.

Bette married her loving and devoted husband, Ed, at the age of 18. The couple bought Bette’s grandparents’ home on DeLand Park A, where they would spend the next 60 years together.

Though Bette worked at BOCES and later retired from Kodak, her true passion was being a mother and “Gram” to her many children and grandchildren. She raised her family of seven children in that loving Fairport home, then opened that same house to all of her grandchildren – many of whom she babysat on a daily basis. You could always count on a hearty breakfast (she made the best waffles) and plenty of dessert options, particularly chocolate. Her house was never without Hershey Kisses, among a freezer filled with other candy and ice cream.

Bette’s compassion and selflessness extended far beyond her family. She made frequent generous donations to charitable foundations, particularly St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Lollypop Farm.

A fierce fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, Bette was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage. She was rarely seen without a rosary in hand and never so much as uttered a bad word about anyone or anything (except during the occasional Notre Dame game).

Though her family was always her top priority, Bette’s other interests included the Drum Corps and marching bands. A baton twirler herself since the early age of 6, she became a drum majorette at 14 and marched with several area Drum Corps. Bette showcased her baton-twirling skills as recently as her 90th birthday in February.

Bette also loved any and all animals, including the many dogs and cats she brought into her home. She loved watching wildlife out the window, from birds to deer to chipmunks to rabbits – she loved all of God’s creatures equally. She tracked her hummingbirds each year, always noting their first appearance upon the arrival of spring and their last showing each autumn.

In her rare downtime, Bette also loved sewing (particularly making stuffed bears for her family), knitting, and reading. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Jude Children’s Research hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now) or Lollypop Farm (https://give.lollypop.org/for/hsoramcp/amount/50/info/give_today). https://www.keenanfuneralhomes.com/delooze-mcguire-elizabeth-bette/