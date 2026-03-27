DeLork (Gargaro), Frances Marie

LYONS - Frances Marie DeLork (Gargaro), age 78, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026 in Geneva, New York. Born on June 24, 1947 in Lyons, New York, Frances lived a life marked by love and devotion to her family and those around her.

A graduate of Lyons Central School, Frances carried the values of her upbringing into every aspect of her life. Known for her warmhearted and caring nature, she touched the lives of many with her kindness and compassion.

Frances was the beloved wife of the late Michael DeLork and shared a life filled with cherished memories. She was a devoted mother to Santo DeLork and James Custer Sr., and a loving grandmother to Skye-Marie DeLork, Alyssa Custer, and James Custer Jr. Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren: Dominic-Michael DeLork, Ava Sanborn, Jaxson Sanborn, and Anderson Custer. Frances also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Johnna DeLork and her nephew Steve Ragaglia. She was predeceased by her sister in law Nancy DeLork and her beloved parents and brother.

Frances’s warmth extended beyond her family to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will be treasured by those whose lives she enriched with her generosity and love.

May Frances Marie DeLork’s memory brings comfort to all who knew her. A Funeral will be held on April 9, 2026 at 10:30 AM at St. Marks Episcopal Church 400 S Main St Newark, NY 14513. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.