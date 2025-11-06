DelPapa, Kenneth R. 

LYONS: Kenneth DelPapa, 68, passed away Saturday, October 25, 2025, in his home in Lyons.

A graveside service will be held with Military Honors at 10:00 am on November 13, 2025, at the South Lyons Cemetery, 1055 Route 14, Lyons, NY 14489.

Kenneth was born in Lyons on March 28, 1957, the son of Richard and Frances Vitaro DelPapa. He was a graduate of Waterloo High School, Class of 1976 and earned an Associate’s Degree at Community College of the Finger Lakes. Ken proudly served his country in the US Army. For many years, he worked in management at various companies. He loved playing basketball, golfing, hunting and was a New York Giants fan.

He is survived by his mother, Frances Reynolds; a son, Adam DelPapa; a step-daughter, Kelly Fabino; two step-grandchildren; three brothers; Louis (Diane) DelPapa, Bartholomew (Tammy) DelPapa, Thomas (Beth) DelPapa; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Richard DelPapa and step-father Leslie Reynolds.

