May 23rd 2023, Tuesday
DeLue, Barbara

by WayneTimes.com
May 23, 2023

EAST PALMYRA: Barbara passed peacefully May 11 at the age of 88.  She was born in Webster and often talked of her childhood memories there.  She was a wonderful wife and mother.  She helped her husband run DeLue Haulers for many years.  She enjoyed gardening and reading.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Don in 1996.  She is survived by children Marie (Roy) Whitaker, Marcia (Steve) Marsille and Ray.  Grandchildren Sarah Marsille, Laura Ramos, and David Marsille.  Great grandchildren Aileen and Jared Ramos.

A memorial service will be held June 19 at 1 p.m. at Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Lane in Newark, NY.  Memorials can be sent to the Humane Society of Wayne County,1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489 or memorial of your choice. Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

