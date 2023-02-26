DeLyser, Arloa E. (Comstock) 

August 3, 1944 - February 16, 2023

SODUS POINT, NY/MONTVERDE, FL.: Passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on February 16, 2023 at the age of 78 after a long, strong battle with breast cancer.

Arloa is survived by her daughter, Belinda Vail York; grandson, Corey (Livia) York; sister, Nancy (Ken) Karasinski; nephews, Jason (Claudia) Karasinski, Joshua (Marie) Karasinski; and great nephews and nieces, as well as dear friends in Florida.

Predeceased by husband, Gordon DeLyser; parents, Charles and Viola Comstock; baby, Charles (brother), and Reuben D. Comstock (brother).

She loved working, taking care of her beautiful flower gardens, and putting out a feast for family and friends. Seeing the beauty in the blooming flowers and smile on well fed family and friends gave her much joy. She was a spirited woman who will be missed by the lives she touched.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held at Sodus Point United Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St., Sodus Point, NY 14555 on March 4th at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her memory or donate to the Sodus Point Methodist Church, 7490 S. Ontario St., Sodus Point, NY 14555 or Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay

St. #139, Sodus Point, NY 14555. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.stevensfhmarion.com