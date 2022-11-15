Powered by Dark Sky
November 15, 2022
DeLyser, Gordon E. 

November 15, 2022

SODUS/FL.: Entered into rest on November 3, 2022 at the age of 86. He is predeceased by parents, John and Elizabeth; brothers, Sherwood and Kenneth DeLyser. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Arloa; daughters, Dawn DeLyser and Belinda York; grandchildren, Jessie (Austin) Mills, Neil Carter, Corey (Livia) York; great-grandchild, Aidan; brothers, Lavern (Jennie), John (Debbie) DeLyser; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Elaine DeLyser, Nancy (Ken) Karasinski; good friend, James Moore; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, friends and family are invited to a memorial service 5PM Monday, November 21 at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY

14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

