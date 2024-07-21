DeLyser, Jennie J. 

MARION/WILLIAMSON: Jennie J DeLyser born on January 30, 1933, entered into rest on July 20, 2024, at the age of 91. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, LaVern; parents, Raymond and Mary Anderson; in-laws, John and Elizabeth DeLyser; brothers-in-law, Sherwood, Kenneth, and Gordan (Arloa) DeLyser; Survived by her daughter, Annette (Curt) Lange; son, Gary (Nancy Kepler) DeLyser; sister, Barbara Anderson; grandchildren, Laura (Seth) Filiatrault, Ashley Lange, Sarah Lange, Shane DeLyser, Becky DeLyser, Gary DeLyser Jr., and Nikki Mazurowski; brother-in-law, John (Debbie) DeLyser; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Elaine DeLyser; beloved dog Dreamer and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In high school, Jennie was very active in band and cheerleading for the boy’s basketball team, and that is where she got the attention of LaVern. After marrying LaVern, Jennie worked on the muck alongside her husband on DeLyser Bros. Farm while maintaining everything at home.

After retiring from the farm, Jennie and LaVern helped with their son’s fruit and vegetable stand in the summer. Jennie loved making glad bouquets to enjoy in the house and sell on the stand. She officially retired in 2019 and moved in with her daughter Annette, where she helped supervise the kitchen and the flower gardens. Jennie loved spending time with her husband and beloved dog.

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com