DeLyser, LaVern J. 

MARION/WILLIAMSON: LaVern J DeLyser born on February 11, 1933, entered into rest on May 3, 2024, at the age of 91. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth DeLyser; in-laws, Raymond and Mary Anderson; brothers, Sherwood, Kenneth, and Gordon (Arloa) DeLyser; Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Jennie; daughter, Annette (Curt) Lange; son, Gary (Nancy Kepler) DeLyser; brother, John (Debbie) DeLyser; grandchildren, Laura (Seth) Filiatrault, Ashley Lange, Sarah Lange, Shane DeLyser, Becky DeLyser, Gary DeLyser Jr., and Nikki Mazurowski; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Elaine DeLyser, Barbara Anderson; beloved dog, Dreamer and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

LaVern owned and operated DeLyser Bros Farm with his brothers, growing potatoes, onions, cabbage and watermelon. He was an avid farmer his entire life, after retiring from the muck farm, he and Jennie helped with their son’s fruit and vegetable stand in the summer. LaVern loved to mow the yard and spend time with his wife and dog. He officially retired in 2019 and moved in with his daughter Annette, where he helped maintain the yard and kept the birds fed well!

There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.