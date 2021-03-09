DeLyser, Robert J.

LYONS/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on March 8, 2021 at age 82. Predeceased by his wife: Diane DeLyser; parents: Jacob and Mae (Wagemaker) DeLyser; brother: James Banke; step-son: Timothy Richardson and brother in law: Jesse Nevelezer.Bob was an exceptional carpenter and could build anything. He loved music and was a very passionate trumpet player. Bob leaves behind his loving sister: Gloria Nevelezer; step-daughters: Rebecca Wunder and Wendy Manktelow; nieces: Doreen D’Eufemia, Lorie (Larry) Abbott, Luann (Jim) Wilcox and Rene Banke; nephew; James Banke, Jr; many great nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) March 13, 2021 from 10am -11:30am at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY followed by his celebration of life at 11:30am. Private burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Bob can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com