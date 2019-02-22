DeLyser, Shirley M.

PALMYRA: After a short decline, Shirley passed away on February 20, 2019 at age 90. She was born on October 27, 1928 to the late Bruce Coe and Lillian Axtell Coe. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Larry DeLyser; in-laws, John and Sarah DeLyser. Survived by her daughter, Laurie; sister, Carl (Earl) Salo; brother, Robert Coe; sister-in-law, Delores Dingman; brother-in-law, Roger (Toni) DeLyser and nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and taught 2nd grade in Marion. She and her husband, Larry operated DeLyser’s Tavern in Macedon, for many years. Shirley’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday (February 26), 11 AM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Contributions in Shirley’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lolly Pop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.