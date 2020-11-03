DeMarco, Frank J.

NEWARK: Frank J. DeMarco passed away October 29th 2020 at the Friendly Home in Pittsford NY at the age of 87. Frank is survived by a sister Martha DeMarco Huober, fives daughters Stephanie DeMarco, Sandra DeMarco-Decker, Marcia DeMarco-Kouwe, Martha DeMarco-Hutchinson, Angeline DeMarco Five grandchildren six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by a son Joseph J. DeMarco, son-in-law Dennis M. Decker, brothers Thomas, Joseph and a sister Helen Truini, Father Joseph Andrew DeMarco Mother Angeline Colacino-DeMarco. Frank was employed at Xerox and later in life was a caregiver to families in Rochester All burial services will be private. A memorial mass will be held in his honor on Friday November 13th 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Michael’s Church 401 South Main Street in Newark In lies of flowers the family requests that any donations be sent to the Hildebrant Hospice Center in Greece NY where they took EXCELLENT CARE of our brother Joe the last few days of his life.