DeMarco, Ida M. “Midge”

NEWARK: Midge DeMarco, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home.

A public Celebration of Life will be held in the future. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 or to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.

Midge was born in Clyde, NY on February 8, 1938 the daughter of the late Benjamin Sr. and Etha Smith Sears. Midge enjoyed working as a Waitress, where she met many friends. Over the years, she worked at Zappia’s on 88, The Corner Tavern in Newark and for her daughter Sandra at the Bridge Tavern in Lyons. For several years, she worked for the Newark Hospital in Physical Therapy. She was a kind and loving person who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by five daughters Stephanie DeMarco, Sandra Decker, Marcia (Matt) Kouwe, Martha (Tim Fenyn) Hutchinson and Angie (Bill Lupo) DeMarco; a daughter-in-law Sharon Tennity DeMarco; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her loving son Joseph J. DeMarco in 2020; son-in-law Dennis M. Decker; her brothers D’Elting, Wesley, Benjamin Jr.(Eleanor), Wilbur (Flo), Richard (Barb), Robert (Jane Sears) and a sister Elizabeth “Bette” (Stan) Doyle.

The family would like to thank everyone at Laurel House for their kind and compassionate care.

